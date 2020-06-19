KAS Eupen coach hopes to keep Musona permanently amid Sundowns link

Musona was loaned out to Eupen from Anderlecht in January impressing the club enough to have them consider signing him permanently.

“Benat San José hopes for the return of Smail Prevljak and Knowledge Musona to AS Eupen,” reported Belgian publication Lameuse Sport.

Musona’s agent Mike Makaab believes Eupen are the front runners for the player’s signature.

“His first option is to stay in Europe, there’s no doubt about that. He is 29 years old. People are saying he is old, but he is in the prime of his career. He did very well with Eupen at the end of the season,” Makaab was quoted by Soccer24 in Zimbabwe.

“In seven games, he had two goals and a number of assists, he helped the club climb away from the bottom of the log, so he has done really well,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.