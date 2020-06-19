PSL News 19.6.2020 11:51 am

KAS Eupen coach hopes to keep Musona permanently amid Sundowns link

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

KAS Eupen coach Benat San Jose hopes he can convince Zimbabwean forward Knowledge Musona to stay at the club beyond his loan deal with the Belgium side.

Musona was loaned out to Eupen from Anderlecht in January impressing the club enough to have them consider signing him permanently.

“Benat San José hopes for the return of Smail Prevljak and Knowledge Musona to AS Eupen,” reported Belgian publication Lameuse Sport

Musona’s agent Mike Makaab believes Eupen are the front runners for the player’s signature.

“His first option is to stay in Europe, there’s no doubt about that. He is 29 years old. People are saying he is old, but he is in the prime of his career. He did very well with Eupen at the end of the season,” Makaab was quoted by Soccer24 in Zimbabwe.

“In seven games, he had two goals and a number of assists, he helped the club climb away from the bottom of the log, so he has done really well,” he added.

