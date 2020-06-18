Khoza confirms talks with four potential sponsors

The PSL announced it was parting ways with the Absa after 13 years of working together but the bank couldn’t commit to a new contract with the local league.

Khoza said they have four companies that could take over from Absa but their immediate concern is to resume the league.

“We’ve got four companies at the moment [who want to sponsor the league],” Khoza told IOL.

“The economy is not in a healthy state, but we are trying to find the best ways to position our proposals. It is a very difficult one. Having said that, we are working very hard [towards finalising a deal].

“At the moment though our main focus is how to restart the season. Remember, we still have to finish the old season before we can say too much about the new season. Right now, we are waiting for the government to give us the go-ahead.”

