Kenyan club responds to reports linking their goalkeeper to Pirates

According to reports the Rwanda international has attracted interest from Pirates who have offer the goal minder a two-year deal.

Tusker chairman Daniel Aduda says the club is open to selling the player, whose contract expires at the end of November 2021.

“There is no way the player can leave as a free agent yet he has a running contract with us neither have we delayed his salaries,” Aduda said on Kenyan publication, The Star.

“The news caught us by surprise considering he has a copy of the contract and we are always ready to give printouts to our players.

“We are always open to our players when it comes to deals elsewhere. In this case, we do not intend to stand in his way but the right channel must be followed.”

