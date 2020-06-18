PSL News 18.6.2020 11:04 am

Mkhwanazi undecided on future after Bidvest Wits sale

Jonty Mark
Mkhwanazi undecided on future after Bidvest Wits sale

Buhle Mkhwanazi during the Bidvest Wits Media Open Day at Sturrock Park on November 28, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Buhle Mkhwanazi’s agent is not sure yet if he will see out the year left on his contract at Bidvest Wits or move to another Absa Premiership side for the 2020/21 season.

Wits confirmed the sale of their club to Limpopo businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi and his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila franchise on Wednesday, confirming a sad end for the Johannesburg side, after 99 years, pending approval of the sale by the Premier Soccer League.

Mkhwanazi is a player who should attract interest from plenty of sides in the Absa Premiership. What does seem clear is that hei will not be playing for TTM in the 2020/21 season, even if he is still contracted to Wits. No player in the sale of TTM to Wits is under any obligation to move to the Limpopo side.

“He has a year left on his contract with Wits …. let’s see if the PSL ratify it (the sale),” said Mkhwanazi’s agent Paul Mitchell on Thursday.

Bidvest Wits chairman Alan Fainman did say on Wednesday that “The sale of the club will not affect the players’ contracts in any way.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maluleka to leave Kaizer Chiefs immediately 30.6.2020
Gould and Stellies part ways 30.6.2020
Former Kaizer Chiefs player planning PSL comeback 30.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 