Mkhwanazi undecided on future after Bidvest Wits sale

Wits confirmed the sale of their club to Limpopo businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi and his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila franchise on Wednesday, confirming a sad end for the Johannesburg side, after 99 years, pending approval of the sale by the Premier Soccer League.

Mkhwanazi is a player who should attract interest from plenty of sides in the Absa Premiership. What does seem clear is that hei will not be playing for TTM in the 2020/21 season, even if he is still contracted to Wits. No player in the sale of TTM to Wits is under any obligation to move to the Limpopo side.

“He has a year left on his contract with Wits …. let’s see if the PSL ratify it (the sale),” said Mkhwanazi’s agent Paul Mitchell on Thursday.

Bidvest Wits chairman Alan Fainman did say on Wednesday that “The sale of the club will not affect the players’ contracts in any way.”

