PSL mourn passing of Free State Stars owner Mike Mokoena

“Mr Mike Mokoena, the Chairman of Free State Stars Football Club, one of the founding members of the NSL and longstanding member of the Executive Committee, has departed. Our prayers are with the Mokoena family, especially its Matriarch, Ausi Joyce Mokoena who has been a pillar of strength that propped Bra Mike up over the years,” said Khoza.

“Mike Mokoena was a self-made man that took the fruits of his toil, which he could have used for his personal benefit and that of his family and invested selflessly into football. The Free State Stars payroll that he created and maintained, sometimes under very trying circumstances, is a source of viable livelihood for many.

“Bra Mike was an epitome of practicality. People do not come more practical that Mr Mokoena lived.

“He shined a spotlight on a little known town in South Africa. He literally put Qwa Qwa and the town of Bethlehem on the map. The economic activity generated by Free State Stars in that part of our country is a powerful legacy of a passionate man that always maintained that “where there is a will, there is a way”

Mike Mokoena, through his toil, left this world a better place than he found it. May his soul repose peacefully.”

Mokoena was 68 years old.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.