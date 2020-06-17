PSL News 17.6.2020 12:17 pm

Galaxy snap up former Cosmos keeper

Phakaaathi Reporter
Melusi Buthelezi, one of the 12 signings made by Jomo Cosmos

GladAfrica Championship side, TS Galaxy have moved quickly to snap up goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi just hours after he was released by Jomo Cosmos.

Phakaaathi understands that Buthelezi asked that Ezenkosi release him after they failed to pay his salary for two consecutive months.

A source also revealed that Ezenkosi boss Jomo Sono tried to sell the highly-rated 22-year-old to Highlands Park but a deal could not be struck.

Buthelezi is one of the keepers who were scouted by TM Scouts owned by former Bay United defender, Tebogo Moloi in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

“I knew it the moment I saw the boy that he was bound for big things. But it is his dedication and willingness to work hard that has brought him to the level he is now,” Moloi told Phakaaathi.

On joining the innovative Rockets, Buthelezi said: “Joining a club like TS Galaxy is something I do not take for granted. This is one of the fastest-growing clubs in the country and to be a part of such a team is a great honour. I am looking forward to working with the players, coaching staff, and management in ensuring that the club soars to even greater heights.”

