Veldwijk open to playing in the PSL

The lanky striker is on the books of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea K League 1 but says if a chance to play in the PSL came his way, he would take it.

Veldwijk has played in the Netherlands for most of his career and holds a South African passport but has never played in the PSL.

“I would love to stay in Asia for maybe two or three years. It’s a great place for a football player. I am also open to maybe one day play in South Africa,” Veldwijk told BBC Sport.

“I love to see the world and to see other places and in combination with football. I think I have the best job in the world.”

