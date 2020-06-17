PSL News 17.6.2020 11:27 am

Veldwijk open to playing in the PSL

Lars Veldwijk during the South African national mens soccer team training session at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 08, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana striker Lars Veldwijk has talked about the love he has for South Africa.

The lanky striker is on the books of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea K League 1 but says if a chance to play in the PSL came his way, he would take it.

Veldwijk has played in the Netherlands for most of his career and holds a South African passport but has never played in the PSL.

“I would love to stay in Asia for maybe two or three years. It’s a great place for a football player. I am also open to maybe one day play in South Africa,” Veldwijk told BBC Sport.

“I love to see the world and to see other places and in combination with football. I think I have the best job in the world.”

