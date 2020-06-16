PSL News 16.6.2020 02:58 pm

PSL big three chase Hlanti

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL big three chase Hlanti

Sifiso Hlanti of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park at Bidvest Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The demise of Bidvest Wits might have provided some of their star players with a chance to sign for big sides in the PSL.

Following the announcement that Bidvest Wits’ status was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, clubs in the PSL started enquiring about the availability of Clever Boys players.

Sifiso Hlanti’s agent, Sizwe Ntshangase confirmed he has been contacted by some clubs in the PSL.

According to IOL Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are the front runners to sign the defender but Ntshangase only confirmed clubs were trying to sign Hlanti with the player set to make a decision on which club he would like to join before the end of the week.

“Yes, I’ve been approached by clubs in the PSL for the services of Sifiso. But I can’t go into details because I have so much respect for Wits. I’ve referred those clubs to Wits because Sifiso is still contracted to them. They will deal with the matter.” Ntshangase was quoted by IOL.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former Wits chairman Hack unhappy with how club sale was handled 16.6.2020
Sundowns close in on Wits goalkeeper Goss – reports 16.6.2020
Money makes the PSL go around 15.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Lockdown prevented mom from getting a restraining order before her murder

Courts Zuma heads to court (again) to fight Hanekom defamation ruling

Government Mkhwebane closes several investigations, but still no Vrede Dairy report

Government Trust in Ramaphosa down by almost 10%, while 63% say no to booze sales – survey

Motoring News Pain at the pumps looming as AA predicts heavy increase for July


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 