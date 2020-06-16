PSL big three chase Hlanti

Following the announcement that Bidvest Wits’ status was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, clubs in the PSL started enquiring about the availability of Clever Boys players.

Sifiso Hlanti’s agent, Sizwe Ntshangase confirmed he has been contacted by some clubs in the PSL.

According to IOL Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are the front runners to sign the defender but Ntshangase only confirmed clubs were trying to sign Hlanti with the player set to make a decision on which club he would like to join before the end of the week.

“Yes, I’ve been approached by clubs in the PSL for the services of Sifiso. But I can’t go into details because I have so much respect for Wits. I’ve referred those clubs to Wits because Sifiso is still contracted to them. They will deal with the matter.” Ntshangase was quoted by IOL.

