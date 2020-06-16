Former Wits chairman Hack unhappy with how club sale was handled

“At some time they (Bidvest) had 49 percent and the University always had 51 percent. I don’t know how it happened because now Bidvest ended up with 60 percent and the University with 40 percent. Bidvest now controlled the budget, controlled everything

“I understand from a commercial point of view, they are saying its too expensive to run. But if it’s too expensive, then come back and say. Over the last four days I’ve been told what happened. The players haven’t even been told, but have been sold,” said Hack..

He also revealed that he couldn’t believe how cheaply the club was sold after getting information on the terms of the sale. He however couldn’t publicly reveal the numbers and terms involved in the sale.

“I’ve heard the terms that have been mentioned. For me what the club went for is similar to selling it at a garage sale. It’s nowhere near what it is worth. The other important thing is there are over 40 players that were on bursaries. The way this was done was just incorrect.

“This is just my opinion. Obviously I don’t pay the salaries, Bidvest have their own reasons why they sold, but this is just sad. We haven’t lost the Academy, but for a young player, now there is no goal because the goal was always to play in the PSL,” he said.

Hack said some concerned people tried to get him involved in saving the club from being sold as they felt it held a special place in local football because of its history.

“I received a lot of calls to ask can we not save the club, because there is a history. I’m not saying anything against the people who bought it. I wish them success and I’m sure it’s great for Limpopo. But this is Wits University, not just a team that goes up and down”

“But I think the sale and relocation of the club could have been avoided. There are other ways to run a club. Please don’t get me wrong, this has nothing to do with TTM. But if someone had come to us to say there’s a problem, I’m sure we would have been able to resolve it.

“I look at someone like George Mogotsi who has given his life to this club. He started as a ball boy when I was there. He then rose to the position he’s in now (board member). Even his family helped out at the club. You don’t just take such history and throw it away.

“I understand this had to be done in a commercial way and maybe Bidvest weren’t getting the returns they wanted or it was costing them too much money. But to me, the value of the players is more than what the club was sold for,” added Hack.