Sundowns close in on Wits goalkeeper Goss – reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ricardo Goss of Bidvest Wits (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss is set to join Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of next season, according to reports.

Quoting an unnamed source, IOL Sport reports that they have been reliably informed that Goss is on his way to the Brazilians.

“Goss has agreed to join Sundowns in principle. He is going to pen a five-year deal. It is thee years, plus one, plus one. All the player is waiting for now, it is to get the contract from Sundowns,” the source is quoted as saying by IOL Sport.

“The reason why he chose Sundowns is because he wants to grow. He is already an integral part of Bafana Bafana. If you look at his age, he is the future for Sundowns, ” a source added.

Goss, who joined the Clever Boys from Real Kings two seasons ago, will be competing against Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene for a starting berth at Sundowns.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Orlando Pirates are said to be leading Sundowns in the race for the signatures of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto.

