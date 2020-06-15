Chiefs star Katsande unfazed about criticism around fashion sense

Despite the lack of football, Kaizer Chiefs’ Willard Katsande has been able to remain the subject of social media debates, because of the flamboyant way he dresses.

From stepping out in oversized pants, a doek, to torn shirts, the former Warriors skipper has sent tongues wagging,with some even questioning his sexuality.

His wife and sisters are said to been left concerned by his fashion taste, but they are getting used to it, and Katsande is unfazed.

“Of course, my sisters in Harare sometimes feel uncomfortable, but I am glad they are slowly getting used to that,” Katsande told the Herald.

“They know I love them and they love me too. They have been expressing reservations, but I am glad they have started to understand that I love fashion. I know, of late, I have been trending and I have no apologies because I know that, in terms of fashion, I am the best.

“Fashion is not about wearing expensive things, but it is about taste. Getting things that resonate well with your inner self. I am happy that about three-quarters of people who follow me on my social media space tell me I am the best.

“I am not arrogant, but I am just confident because I know how to select the type of clothes that fit me and I know how to mix and match the type of dressing I wear.

“I know how to dress and on what occasion. I am simply the best, so to say.”

Katsande said his love for fashion started when he was still plying his trade for Highway in Zimbabwe.

“I love fashion. I am not trying to be showy. That’s how I express myself. You know, when I was still playing for Highway in Mutare, I would go to Sakubva market and buy my unique pieces.

“Everyone who has played in the same team with me knows that I love to dress well. The doek and the hat are signs of respect to my parents. The doek is for my mom who is late. She always sported one when she was still alive.”

