Stellenbosch dismiss Gavin Hunt link

This comes after a football publication reported on Monday that Stellies were considering offering Hunt a job for next season.

However, the club has since dismissed these reports.

Rob Benadie SFC and SAS CEO ????️: “It is regrettable that the dissemination of false information circulates the media with regards to our club rumoured to having approached Gavin Hunt. These claims are void of any truth and is not respectful towards Gavin or our current Tech Team.” https://t.co/Qr8PGqbc3Q — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) June 15, 2020

Hunt will be free at the end of the season after new Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who confirmed that they have purchased the top-flight status of Wits, announced that they will not retain Hunt because they cannot afford him.

The league title-winning coach has also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

