Stellenbosch dismiss Gavin Hunt link

Stellenbosch FC have refuted claims linking the club to outgoing Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

This comes after a football publication reported on Monday that Stellies were considering offering Hunt a job for next season.

However, the club has since dismissed these reports.

Hunt will be free at the end of the season after new Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who confirmed that they have purchased the top-flight status of Wits, announced that they will not retain Hunt because they cannot afford him.

The league title-winning coach has also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

