Striker hurt by Wits sale

It was announced over the weekend that the club would change hands over the weekend after the Glad African Championship side bought the status of the Clever Boys.

Macuphu’s contract with the Clever Boys was set to expire at the end of the season says he is not sure of his future at the club with new management coming in but could join a club of his choice next season.

Reports suggest the striker is on SuperSport United’s radar after a successful loan stint at the club.

“It’s sad obviously but I guess that doesn’t matter now. Bidvest is a big company. So, it was a business decision that had to be done – so it’s done,” Macuphu told Goal.

“We haven’t been told anything as to this point but the signs are there. I mean TTM posted on their official website we will be having a meeting soon. So, I guess I will know everything at that meeting.

“My contract had an option but with all things stand, I’m free after the end of the season.”

