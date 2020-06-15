Bidvest Wits sale leaves Hunt ‘very upset’

TTM completed the Wits takeover this past weekend and will relocate to Venda next season to play at Thohoyandou Stadium.

“I’m not good. I don’t want to say too much, let’s talk another day,” Hunt told the Sowetan.

“Right now I don’t want to talk too much about it, you know, [I am] very upset about it.”

“Anyway, I don’t want to get involved,” Hunt continued.

“We must finish well and we must put this team in Africa, that’s the most important thing.

“Right now I just don’t want to talk about anything,” Hunt said.

“We need to see that everything happens right. Sorry, my friend, I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

