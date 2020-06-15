PSL News 15.6.2020 10:29 am

Bidvest Wits sale leaves Hunt ‘very upset’

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gavin Hunt coach of Bidvest Wits (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila has left coach Gavin Hunt fuming after it emerged that the new owners will not be retaining his services.

TTM completed the Wits takeover this past weekend and will relocate to Venda next season to play at Thohoyandou Stadium.

“I’m not good. I don’t want to say too much, let’s talk another day,” Hunt told the Sowetan.

“Right now I don’t want to talk too much about it, you know, [I am] very upset about it.”

“Anyway, I don’t want to get involved,” Hunt continued.

“We must finish well and we must put this team in Africa, that’s the most important thing.

“Right now I just don’t want to talk about anything,” Hunt said.

“We need to see that everything happens right. Sorry, my friend, I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

