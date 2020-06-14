TTM won’t be able to afford Gavin Hunt – Chokoe

This comes after TTM announced on Saturday that they have completed the takeover of Wits and their players.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Saturday night, TTM chief executive Sello Chokoe said the club will not be retaining coach Hunt and staff members.

“Coach Gavin Hunt is a highly respected and good coach but unfortunately we won’t be able to afford him hence we said he can look for a job elsewhere.

“We will also not be taking any of the current staff members of Bidvest Wits because we have people who are currently working for TTM,” said Chokoe .

Chokoe also revealed that TTM will allow players who have received offers from other teams in the PSL to leave.

“We bought the club with its players and we are aware that there are those who already have offers. We will allow them to join teams of their choice and we will be working with the current Bidvest Wits management to facilitate those deals‚” said Chokoe.

“We can’t hold on to players. Some of them were on big salaries and if you consider that we have just spent a lot of money buying this club‚ we will let them go.

“Having said that‚ we are going to do everything in our power to assemble a good and competitive team for next season because we know what is expected in the PSL,” added Chokoe.

Players like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Thabang Monare and Gift Motupa have been linked with the PSL ‘Big Three’ – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

