Sukazi eyes Highlands status after Celtic deal falls through 

Phakaaathi has learnt that GladAfrica Championship’s TS Galaxy’s owner Tim Sukazi is now trying to get Highlands Park’s Absa Premiership status after the deal with Max Tshabalala for Bloemfontein Celtic’s failed.

A source revealed that talks are at an advanced state with Highlands officials and a deal could be struck soon.

“It may or may not happen but there are negotiations going on. And the fact that they are talking means they are open to the idea of selling. But we will know soon enough,” said a source.

Another source claimed that Sukazi is so confident the deal will happen that he is continuing with recruiting players of a Premiership calibre.

“They are almost sure that Galaxy will be in the Premiership next season. They haven’t stopped making arrangements for that. Even if it is by another team’s name they are going to be playing top flight football next season.

“Tim had to step aside from the Celtic deal when a local business man also made an offer to take over. That ensured the team stays in Bloem and Tim was gentleman enough to not fight that development,” said the source.

Should the deal go through, the Lions of the North will be the second Premiership side to sell its status after Bidvest Wits sold theirs to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.