PSL News 14.6.2020 02:14 pm

Sukazi eyes Highlands status after Celtic deal falls through 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sukazi eyes Highlands status after Celtic deal falls through 

Tim Sukazi (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A source revealed that talks are at an advanced state with Highlands officials and a deal could be struck soon.  

Phakaaathi has learnt that GladAfrica Championship’s TS Galaxy’s owner Tim Sukazi is now trying to get Highlands Park’s Absa Premiership status after the deal with Max Tshabalala for Bloemfontein Celtic’s failed.

A source revealed that talks are at an advanced state with Highlands officials and a deal could be struck soon. 

“It may or may not happen but there are negotiations going on. And the fact that they are talking means they are open to the idea of selling. But we will know soon enough,” said a source.

Another source claimed that Sukazi is so confident the deal will happen that he is continuing with recruiting players of a Premiership calibre.

“They are almost sure that Galaxy will be in the Premiership next season. They haven’t stopped making arrangements for that. Even if it is by another team’s name they are going to be playing top flight football next season.

“Tim had to step aside from the Celtic deal when a local business man also made an offer to take over. That ensured the team stays in Bloem and Tim was gentleman enough to not fight that development,” said the source. 

Should the deal go through, the Lions of the North will be the second Premiership side to sell its status after Bidvest Wits sold theirs to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Highlands release goalkeeper Peters 12.6.2020
The lockdown series – the PSL’s top strikers 9.6.2020
Pirates and Chiefs chase Highlands striker – report 6.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 