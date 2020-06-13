Bidvest Wits sold to TTM

In a statement published on their social media platforms, TTM said they have logged with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for an official name change.

“We are officially a PSL team Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players,” read TTM’s statement on their official Twitter account.

???? It is official ???? We are officially a PSL team Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players pic.twitter.com/JWmwkdYGC1 — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) June 13, 2020

We have logged with the PSL for an official name change The name will change from Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC as of the beginning of the new season The team will play at Thohoyandou Stadium as their home ground next season pic.twitter.com/4r9y3j0Yq8 — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) June 13, 2020

???? Just to clarify ???? We have bought status from Bidvest Wits NOT Wits University Bidvest Wits FC ➡️Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) June 13, 2020

