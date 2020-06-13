PSL News 13.6.2020 08:57 pm

Bidvest Wits sold to TTM

Phakaaathi Reporter

GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have confirmed that they have completed the sale of Bidvest Wits.

In a statement published on their social media platforms, TTM said they have logged with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for an official name change.

We are officially a PSL team Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players,” read TTM’s statement on their official Twitter account.

