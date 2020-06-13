PSL News 13.6.2020 10:00 am

Pirates favourites to sign Hotto – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Deon Hotto of Bidvest Wits (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates have apparently hijacked Deon Hotto’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to the Sowetan, Sundowns were expected to conclude Hotto’s deal after they showed interest first, but Pirates have now overtaken them for his signature.

Hotto’s representative Machini Motloung confirmed to the newspaper that they have received offers from both Pirates and Sundowns.

“He has been approached by both Pirates and Sundowns,” Motloung said.

“Remember he is still with Bidvest Wits and we need to respect that. The league is not done yet. I don’t think it would be professional for him to choose preference when the league is still running.

“As it is now, nothing has been finalised; we are still in negotiation with both Pirates and Sundowns.”

Pirates administrator Floyd Mbele could not be reached for comment.

