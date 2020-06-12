PSL News 12.6.2020 03:43 pm

PSL teams set to start training

Phakaaathi Reporter
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Tebogo Tlolane of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 15 February 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The South Africa Football Association (Safa) has outlined the government’s regulations for football to return.

Safa has given PSL teams permission to start training based on the strict measures set by the government which will be taken by teams.

Football could resume in the coming weeks following government issuing a gazette on how teams will go about returning to their training camps.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, PSL and Safa officials have held several meetings to map a way forward for teams to finish the 2019/2020 season.

“These regulations entail among others that all teams need to test for Covid-19 and chronic medical conditions (As stipulated in the Football return to training protocol adopted by the SAFA Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) and results must be sent to the Compliance Officer,” read a statement from Safa.

“Disinfection of the training venue is mandatory, so is the daily screening of Covid-19 symptoms for all those involved.

“All teams are encouraged to undertake strict hand and respiratory hygiene and have a consulting doctor at all times as stipulated in the return to football protocol adopted by JLC.”

