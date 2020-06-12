Highlands release goalkeeper Peters

Highlands Park have confirmed the release of goalkeeper Kyle Peters.

Peters’ departure comes just days after the Lions of the North let go of Tendai Ndoro, Enocent Mkhabela and Molibedi Mokoena.

The 27-year-old, who joined Highlands from Bidvest Wits two years ago, made just one appearance for Owen Da Gama’s side this season.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, club veteran Reneilwe Letsholonyane is facing an uncertain future at Highlands.

Letsholonyane’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and the club is said to be reluctant to renew it.

