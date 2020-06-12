PSL News 12.6.2020 12:15 pm

Ralani extends City stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Surprise Ralani of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between Cape Town City and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on 15 March 2019 © Luigi Bennett/BackpagePix

Cape Town City midfielder Surprise Ralani has signed a new deal with the Mother City club.

The midfielder agreed to a one-year deal with the Citizens after signing his initial deal back in 2017.

The 32-year-old joined City from Swedish champions Helsingborg IF. He was signed by the Citizens’ former coach Benni McCarthy who managed to help the player score six goals in the 2017 season.

Ralani helped City win the MTN8 trophy back in 2018 and has now made 24 appearances this season, finding the back of the net three times in the process.

The midfielder will be at Cape Town City until the end of the 2021 season.

“The club is delighted to have signed a new contract with Surprise Ralani. The winger is extending his stay until June 2021,” reads the club statement.

