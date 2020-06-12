PSL News 12.6.2020 11:06 am

Sundowns will beat Chiefs and Pirates to Wits trio – Ndlanya

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sifiso Hlanti and Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits at training at Sturrock Park. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Pollen Ndlanya believes Mamelodi Sundowns are the frontrunners to the signatures of Bidvest Wits’ Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, and Sifiso Hlanti.

Sundowns together with Chiefs and Pirates have been linked with the Wits trio, with the Buccaneers reportedly being the favourites to land Hlatshwayo.

Ndlanya, however, believes the Soweto giants could struggle to compete with the Brazilians in the transfer market.

“If you want to secure top-quality players, you must be prepared to pay big money, the players will be attracted,” Ndlanya told Isolezwe.

“Maybe the Soweto bosses (Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung) must also do the same thing.”

“The battle will always be between the three teams that are regarded as the biggest ones in South Africa,” he added.

“My opinion tells me that Sundowns have all the chances to sign a number of players from Bidvest Wits because they don’t have a problem with pumping in money.

“Besides that, Hlatshwayo, Hotto, and Hlanti are international players, and based on their experience with national teams, that will work well for Pitso because he wants to make history and win the Caf Champions League title.

“These players have the necessary experience in playing on the African continent.”

