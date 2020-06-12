Sundowns will beat Chiefs and Pirates to Wits trio – Ndlanya

Sundowns together with Chiefs and Pirates have been linked with the Wits trio, with the Buccaneers reportedly being the favourites to land Hlatshwayo.

READ: Pirates win race to sign Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo – report

Ndlanya, however, believes the Soweto giants could struggle to compete with the Brazilians in the transfer market.

“If you want to secure top-quality players, you must be prepared to pay big money, the players will be attracted,” Ndlanya told Isolezwe.

“I have so much respect for Patrice Motsepe because he has invested a lot of money in his club, which clearly shows he wants to develop our game and take it to the next level.

“Maybe the Soweto bosses (Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung) must also do the same thing.”

“The battle will always be between the three teams that are regarded as the biggest ones in South Africa,” he added.

“My opinion tells me that Sundowns have all the chances to sign a number of players from Bidvest Wits because they don’t have a problem with pumping in money.

“Besides that, Hlatshwayo, Hotto, and Hlanti are international players, and based on their experience with national teams, that will work well for Pitso because he wants to make history and win the Caf Champions League title.

“These players have the necessary experience in playing on the African continent.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.