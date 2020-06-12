PSL News 12.6.2020 10:56 am

Pirates show interest in Rwandan goalkeeper

Orlando Pirates have reportedly expressed interest in Rwandan international Emery Mvuyekure.

According to Rwanda’s New Times, Mvuyekure is among the three goalkeepers on the Pirates radar after impressing the preliminary round of selection, which comprised seven candidates.

The 30-year old is a free agent after his two-year contract with Tusker expired at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Mvuyekure confirmed Pirates’ interest in his services to Times Sport on Thursday.

“My manager is handling the process, he is the one who sent the videos to Orlando Pirates. First, we were seven prospects, now only three – including me – remain on the shortlist,” said Mvuyekure.

“Playing in the South Africa Premier League would be a great step in my career.

“The last two seasons with Tusker were a great experience, I gave everything for the team. There is a possibility of extending the contract, but I first want to pursue the Orlando Pirates chance and see how it goes.”

If he joins the Pirates, Mvuyekure will become just the second Rwandan goalkeeper to play in the PSL after Olivier Kwizera who played for Free State Stars from 2016 to 2019.

