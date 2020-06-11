SuperSport open to selling Modiba

Matthews says teams who are interested in signing the player should make an offer to take the midfielder away from the Pretoria-based side.

The United CEO revealed clubs are still tabling offers for the player and his side have no choice but to listen to these, stating the Bafana Bafana player’s contract has a buy-out clause for interested parties to activate.

Modiba was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, with coach Pitso Mosimane determined to sign him, but the midfielder signed a new deal with Matsatsantsa, ending speculation about his reported move.

“Aubrey has a buy-out clause. If somebody comes and meet the requirements they will own Aubrey Modiba,” Matthews told IOL.

“If they want the player they will come and get him. I am ready for that and they know the price, so there’s nothing to discuss.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.