Mulaudzi close to buying Wits after selling TTM to Limpopo tycoon

Mulaudzi announced last month that the Glad Africa Championship side was up for sale as he aims to buy the status of an Absa Premiership in preparation for next season.

The owner of Mabotwane Security and Baphalaborwa Construction, Simon Malatji confirmed he bought the status. It is reported Malatji paid R13 million to purchase TTM from Mulaudzi who previously said he would use the money acquired from the sale to top up the amount he plans to use for buying Absa Premiership club.

Malatji said they would make an official announcement of the sale but he was the new owner of the Glad Africa Championship side.

“Yes, we are the new owners of the club, but we will make an official announcement at the right time,” Malatji told SundayWorld.

