PSL News 11.6.2020 02:18 pm

Mulaudzi close to buying Wits after selling TTM to Limpopo tycoon

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mulaudzi close to buying Wits after selling TTM to Limpopo tycoon

TSHAKHUMA Tsha Madzivhandila FC logo. FC logo.

A Johannesburg-based businessman is now a soccer boss after buying Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila (TTM) from owner Masala Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi announced last month that the Glad Africa Championship side was up for sale as he aims to buy the status of an Absa Premiership in preparation for next season.

The owner of Mabotwane Security and Baphalaborwa Construction, Simon Malatji confirmed he bought the status. It is reported Malatji paid R13 million to purchase TTM from Mulaudzi who previously said he would use the money acquired from the sale to top up the amount he plans to use for buying Absa Premiership club.

Malatji said they would make an official announcement of the sale but he was the new owner of the Glad Africa Championship side.

“Yes, we are the new owners of the club, but we will make an official announcement at the right time,” Malatji told SundayWorld.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
TTM owner details intricacies of Bidvest Wits ‘sale’ 23.6.2020
Bidvest Wits accused of selling off players to fund their own sale 9.6.2020
TTM boss chases Celtic status 12.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia PICS: World’s first gold-plated hotel opens

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 