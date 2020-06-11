PSL News 11.6.2020 01:33 pm

Mhlongo’s warning to reported Sundowns target Motupa

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Bafana Bafana defender Benson Mhlongo has warned BidVest Wits striker Gift Motupa that a move to Mamelodi Sundowns could be detrimental to his career.

Mhlongo’s warning comes after Motupa told Power FM this week that he would jump at the chance to join Sundowns.

“When I look at Oupa (Manyisa), (Andile) Jali and (Lebohang) Maboe, who are similar to Gift, now those are great players [and yet Sundowns] couldn’t play them consistently,” said Mhlongo as quoted by the Sowetan.

“For Gift to be the best player that the country must see, he needs game time.

“At Pirates, he didn’t have game time and that’s why he was released for lack of game time, because he has the potential.

“At Sundowns is he going to get game time with the abundance of talent at their disposal?

“Yes, the coach (Mosimane) can want you…….

“But at the end of the day to get (Gastón) Sirino out, you must [work twice as hard] because that’s where he plays, behind the strikers,” added Mhlongo, who also played for Sundowns between 2005 and 2008.

