It will be different playing without the fans, says Ofori 

Supporters in football games have always been considered to be a team's twelfth player and Maritzburg United keeper, Richard Ofori has admitted that it will be different when the Absa Premiership resumes and games are played without fans.

The Premier Soccer League and Safa are still in conversation about the resumption of games which were stopped due to the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Although there are no dates set as yet, one thing that’s clear is that it will be behind closed doors.

Ofori however said his team were doing well especially when they played at their home ground at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday nights where they got a full house.

“Players get motivated when they’re playing in front of the fans. Others, however, can get intimidated playing in front of fans.

“Yes, it will be hard not playing in front of the fans, because they push the tempo of the game and everything… But we can’t rely on that and if the opportunity comes to play without fans then the players must push because we’re doing what we’re been paid for,” said the Ghanaian.

