Phakaaathi Reporter
Micho speaks of father-son relationship with Pirates boss

Micho Sredojevic, former coach of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Serbian coach Micho Sredojevic has poured water over the speculation that he is in Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza’s bad books because of how he left the club.  

The coach jumped ship and joined Egyptian giants Zamalek affecting the Buccaneers’ chances of winning the league. Pirates sailed into shaky waters after Micho’s departure which saw them fall out of the Telkom Knockout Cup and fall out of the league title race.

“I have a perfect father-and-son relationship with Dr Irvin Khoza,” Micho told IOL.

“I’m extremely happy and proud about that because all of you have a public picture of him as a football leader who is the chairman of the PSL and Pirates. He has gone from the lowest rank of administration to being a great football leader he is now. He has achieved everything in his career. He contributed to the World Cup coming to South Africa (in 2010) and has other achievements.

“I’m honoured and privileged to have learned from him since I met him for the first time back in 2006,” said Sredojevic.

