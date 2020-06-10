Quoting unnamed sources, SowetanLIVE reports that Hlatshwayo will pick playing for Pirates rather than Sundowns‚ who had expressed interest in him after it emerged the Wits owners were selling the club.

READ: Pitso’s advice to in-demand PSL stars

“Pirates have got him. He has told Sundowns he will join Pirates‚” a source is quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

His agent Mike Ntombela would not confirm or deny that the defender is headed to Pirates.

“The fact of the matter is that he belongs to Wits. He renewed his contract and has two years to run still‚” Ntombela told Sowetan.

“For anything to happen‚ Wits must give the go-ahead.”

Ntombela did however confirm that there had been interest from both Pirates and Sundowns for Hlatshwayo‚ adding only Hlatshwayo will make a decision on where he wants to play.

“He decides for himself‚ I can only advise here and there‚ but ultimately‚ he decides. He can play at any team‚ including Sundowns and Pirates.”

As Phakaaathi reported earlier, Pirates have been chasing Hlatshwayo for the past two years and it seems as though Bucs will finally land their target.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.