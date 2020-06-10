PSL News 10.6.2020 03:47 pm

Brockie set for SuperSport return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns

Striker Jeremy Brockie could switch back to the blue and white side of Pretoria following a barren stint at Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews admits the possibility of Brockie being available as a free agent at the end of the season has him thinking of bringing the striker back.

Matthews said they would accept the striker back because they gave him their blessing them he left.

“I think if you have a player who is your second highest goal-scorer in your history, he is available, free, and he is not classified as a foreigner anymore, that’s something worth considering. We are in discussions with Jeremy’s agent (Mike Makaab of ProSport),” Matthews was quoted by IOL.

“Jeremy had our blessings when he left. He was open to a move because he wanted more money and we could not match what he wanted. At the end of the day, we had to make a business decision on him.”

