The lockdown series: The five best midfielders in the PSL 2019/20

Five Midfield Maestros

Andile Jali

Andile Jali has come into his own in a Mamelodi Sundowns shirt this season, dominating the middle of the park like he is making up for lost time, having struggled on his return to South African football last season. Jali made just 11 league appearances last season at the Brazilians as he battled with form and fitness, with off-the-field issues also threatening to permanently damage his relationship with Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane. Jali, however, has returned to his best this campaign, looking like the man who impressed so much in the shirt of Orlando Pirates, KV Oostende and Bafana Bafana. He has already all-but doubled the amount of time he spent on the pitch in the Absa Premiership last season, and started all of Sundowns’ games in their run to the Caf Champions League quarterfinals, while also featuring heavily in their Telkom Knockout success.

Thabo Nodada

If Cape Town City have fallen off the rails this season, sacking head coach Benni McCarthy and still struggling under the new man in charge Jan Olde Riekerink, that hasn’t stopped midfielder Thabo Nodada’s star from continuing to rise. Nodada has five league goals this season, a decent haul for a Premier Soccer League midfielder, and was perhaps unlucky to miss out on a call up to Molefi Ntseki’s Bafana Bafana squad late last year. The 25 year old is being heavily linked with a move away from City next season, perhaps even overseas.

Hlompho Kekana

Hlompho Kekana made his 300th appearance for Mamelodi Sundowns in a Caf Champions League game in Algiers and his head coach Pitso Mosimane summed up his contribution succinctly. “He gives everything in every match He gives the same spirit and the same mentality‚ irrespective of the age that is working against him. He is a true soldier and hopefully we will get somebody in the team who will give us the same and play more than 300 games.” At 34, Kekana could he forgiven for relaxing and leaving the slack to younger players, in a Masandawana squad blessed with so much talent. Kekana, however, has been utterly brilliant for Sundowns again this season, as they have chased trophies on three fronts, in the Telkom Knockout, Caf Champions League and Absa Premiership.

Teboho Mokoena

Teboho Mokoena is likely to be one of the key men for South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and few will ever forget the sublime free kick he netted to give his side a vital victory over the Ivory Coast in qualifying. For SuperSport United, Mokoena has also been impressive, scoring against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals as Matsatsantsa ended up victorious in the MTN8. In the league, meanwhile, Mokoena has featured in 23 of SuperSport’s 24 league games this season, though one goal is not a true reflection of his talent. With Dean Furman now gone, there is likely to be even more pressure on Mokoena to command the midfield for the rest of the season and beyond.

Lebo Manyama

Lebo Manyama is the obvious candidate right now for both Absa Premiership midfielder of the season and PSL Footballer of the Season especially if Kaizer Chiefs do end up finally breaking their trophy drought and lift the Premiership title. Manyama struggled at Chiefs in his first season back from Turkey, but after getting back to form and fitness, Ernst Middendorp has described him as like having a new signing in the 2019/20 campaign. Manyama has six goals this season for Chiefs, including winners against Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows (in stoppage time) and Baroka. The 29 year old, meanwhile, also has nine assists, showing the importance of his all-round contribution to the Amakhosi side.

