Fredericks credits Wits for sterling career 

Stanton Fredericks claims Bidvest Wits moulded him to be the player he was during his playing days and helped him understand how to play the game properly.

Fredericks began his career at the Clever Boys while they were still known as Wits University in 1995 and left them for Europe in 2001.

“I think Wits moulded me for the rest of my career, Wits was a team that was together. You learnt how to play in a team atmosphere and not as an individual,” the midfielder told Soccer Daily.

“I was one of the only guys at the time that could make things happen from a creative point of view, but I had to track back and the guys in the team weren’t going to allow me to be a luxury player and only play when I have the ball at my feet. I had to understand that I have a duty without the ball.”

“I had to come back and assist the right-back when I was playing on the right. There were times when I was playing in a 3-5-2 formation and I was the winger, so there were defensive duties and attacking duties. That certainly gave me the ‘base’ going forward in my career,” he concluded.

The midfielder went on to play abroad for Grasshopper Club Zurich in Switzerland in January 2001, before coming back into the country where he played for Kaizer Chiefs, before moving on to Russia to play for FC Moscow in 2004.

Stiga, as Fredericks is affectionately known in the football circles, once again returned to South Africa to join Orlando Pirates in 2006 before being sent on loan to SuperSport United.

In the later stages of his career, the midfielder joined Greek outfit Prierikos FC and ended his career at Wits after three years – hanging up his boots in 2013.

