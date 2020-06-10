local soccer 10.6.2020 01:48 pm

2020 Africa 5’s cancelled

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tinashe Nengomasha with Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o, during the Africa's Premier Social Football League Castle 5s Launch at Chaf Pozi. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Organisers of the Africa 5’s social League have confirmed that the 2020 edition of the tournament has been cancelled.

At first, the organisers postponed the tournament due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The main sponsors Castle Larger brand director Kudzi Mathabire says following talks with relevant stakeholders, they had to come up with the difficult decision to cancel the tournament.

“We understand the disappointment which we will face from our football loving fans as the Africa 5’s League has become quite the spectacle where Africa’s most talented players showcase their talent. Furthermore, the spirit of this League is one which promotes diverse groups of people coming together and a celebration of the different backgrounds, races and people across borders,” said Castle Lager Brand Director, Kudzi Mathabire.

The Africa 5’s is a continental social football league that initially launched with five countries in 2018 with tournament ambassador Samuel Eto’o. The year 2019 saw the League’s expansion from five countries to eight countries as well as the inclusion of a woman’s league.

