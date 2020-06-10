PSL News 10.6.2020 01:04 pm

Celtic dispute sponsorship deal reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Celtic dispute sponsorship deal reports

Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala

Bloemfontein Celtic have released a statement refuting reports that the club has reached a ‘sponsorship deal’.

This comes after a football website reported on Wednesday that Celtic’s financial battle had been alleviated after the club finalised a sponsorship deal worth R40 million.

The deal is said to have been organised by Free State-born businessman Lebo Mokoena in an effort to rescue the club following much-publicised interest from TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi.

However, in a statement, Celtic claims that they are still in negotiations with potential companies and no deal has been finalised yet.

“Based on what has been reported in the media, regarding the club obtaining a sponsorship deal is incorrectly reported,” read the Celtic statement.

“[The club] has not signed any sponsorship deal yet, as we are still in negotiations with potential companies.

“The club will make an official announcement once any sponsorship deal is sealed.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PSL loses Absa sponsorship 4.6.2020
Mokoena confident he could help Celtic stay in Bloemfontein 2.6.2020
Celtic coach breaks silence on club sale 28.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 