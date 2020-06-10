Celtic dispute sponsorship deal reports

This comes after a football website reported on Wednesday that Celtic’s financial battle had been alleviated after the club finalised a sponsorship deal worth R40 million.
The deal is said to have been organised by Free State-born businessman Lebo Mokoena in an effort to rescue the club following much-publicised interest from TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi.
However, in a statement, Celtic claims that they are still in negotiations with potential companies and no deal has been finalised yet.
“Based on what has been reported in the media, regarding the club obtaining a sponsorship deal is incorrectly reported,” read the Celtic statement.
“[The club] has not signed any sponsorship deal yet, as we are still in negotiations with potential companies.
“The club will make an official announcement once any sponsorship deal is sealed.”
