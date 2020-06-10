PSL News 10.6.2020 12:49 pm

Blom wants to help Chiefs win league title

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blom wants to help Chiefs win league title

Njabulo Blom of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom hopes to recover from his injury when the Absa Premiership returns.

The league was suspended in mid-March following the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

READ: Billiat is happy at Kaizer Chiefs, says agent

The 20-year-old, who has been nursing a thigh injury, wants to help Amakhosi win the league title.

“As far as my injury from tight thigh muscle, our technical team have been supportive, and giving me all the necessary treatment and encouragement I need,” Blom told the Chiefs website.

“I am OK now and once we get back to the fields, I should be ready to return to playing.”

Blom, who made his debut for Chiefs against Golden Arrows in October, admits there have been ups and downs in his young football career.

From helping the side to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns soon after his debut, to losing to Maritzburg United in the Telkom Knockout semifinals.

“[The game vs Sundowns] was my first big match I played since I turned out for the first team. I think I did well on the day and from the feedback, I received it really made me proud, I will always cherish that moment.

“Most importantly is use that performance as a yardstick to be repeated consistently going forward. It was a high tempo game and I am glad I helped the team to perform on the day.

“I also won’t forget to learn from the worst moments in my game. When we lost to Maritzburg United in the Telkom Cup semifinals, we committed lots of errors, especially at the back.

“I have moved on and think that experience will help me to improve in my game.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal date set, but Amakhosi can still not make signings  10.6.2020
The lockdown series – the PSL’s top strikers 9.6.2020
Billiat is happy at Kaizer Chiefs, says agent 8.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 