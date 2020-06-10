Blom wants to help Chiefs win league title

“As far as my injury from tight thigh muscle, our technical team have been supportive, and giving me all the necessary treatment and encouragement I need,” Blom told the Chiefs website.

The 20-year-old, who has been nursing a thigh injury, wants to help Amakhosi win the league title.

The league was suspended in mid-March following the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

“I am OK now and once we get back to the fields, I should be ready to return to playing.”

Blom, who made his debut for Chiefs against Golden Arrows in October, admits there have been ups and downs in his young football career.

From helping the side to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns soon after his debut, to losing to Maritzburg United in the Telkom Knockout semifinals.

“[The game vs Sundowns] was my first big match I played since I turned out for the first team. I think I did well on the day and from the feedback, I received it really made me proud, I will always cherish that moment.

“Most importantly is use that performance as a yardstick to be repeated consistently going forward. It was a high tempo game and I am glad I helped the team to perform on the day.

“I also won’t forget to learn from the worst moments in my game. When we lost to Maritzburg United in the Telkom Cup semifinals, we committed lots of errors, especially at the back.

“I have moved on and think that experience will help me to improve in my game.”