Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal date set, but Amakhosi can still not make signings 

Amakhosi are alleged to have failed to compensate Adrianarimanana’s former team Fosa Juniors when they signed the 29-year-old. Amakhosi had been impressed by the midfielder when he represented Madagascar in a Chan tournament in North West in July 2018.

Although getting a date means there is some progress with the case, but it comes just after the transfer window will have closed in South Africa, meaning even if they win they would still have not been able to make new signings.

The Court of Arbitration has set 8-9 September as the date for the matter to be heard. In a statement on Wednesday morning, Chiefs said they will provide an update on the matter at a later stage as they had just received the communication on the date.

The transfer window in South Africa usually shuts on 31 August but with the finish of the league this season delayed possibly until August, it is likely that the transfer window will also change and Amakhosi could get lucky and be accommodated.

