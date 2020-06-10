Putsche explains Cape Town City exit

Putsche says he had the best four years of his life while living in South Africa having won the MTN8 and Telkom knockout cup with Cape Town City.

“I have many highlights at CT City, winning MTN8 and Telkom, also working with Benni McCarthy. I was also really enjoying my football before the injury and was having a wonderful partnership with Nodada,” said SA FM.

The midfielder explained how he first came to South Africa and worked on a project to help underprivileged kids but he ended up signing a professional contract.

Putsche said he was overwhelmed by the reaction of fans on social media after City announced he was leaving the club to move back to Austria.

“I didn’t set out to play football when I came to SA… I was part of a project called Young Bafana and my friend asked me to come and help out. It was a project to assist underprivileged children. It felt right in my heart to come here, but I also ended up playing pro football.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.