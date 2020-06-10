PSL News 10.6.2020 10:50 am

Pitso’s advice to in-demand PSL stars

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has offered friendly advice to players from any team who are in demand.

Sundowns have been linked with a number of players including Kermit Erasmus, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Gift Motupa and Deon Hotto.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor says the in-demand players should ensure that their timing is perfect when it comes to transfers.

“This thing needs timing. Sometimes you want a player at this time and he decides that he doesn’t want to come – and probably was not ready. Maybe we found somebody the same as him or better,” Mosimane told IOL.

“It’s always about timing when it comes to transfers. Sometimes when you need this player, and he’s available, and you sign – then good. Sometimes, you need this player and he is not available.

“Next season, you don’t need him. Or that season you need him more. Do you know what I am saying? Football is a game of moments. Players must also understand that sometimes, you might be needed and six months down the line, you’ve lost your chance,” Mosimane continued.

Mosimane wants Sundowns to play in the Fifa Club World Cup and for that to happen the Brazilians need to win the Caf Champions League.

“We are going for more quality, but it won’t be easy. But as the president has said, the expectations are high. He wants us to be in the Club World Cup. So, the resources have to be there. So, it’s not about the local league but the Champions League. We need to have a team for that,” Mosimane said.

Before the league was suspended because of the coronavirus, Sundowns were second on the log standings behind Kaizer Chiefs. They trailed Amakhosi by four points, but the Brazilians had a game in hand over Chiefs.

