Botes backs Hotto’s rumored move to Sundowns

Namibian legend Henrico Botes believes Deon Hotto’s rumoured move to Mamelodi Sundowns will be a good move for the Brave Warriors international.

Hotto is said to be close to making a switch to Sundowns from Bidvest Wits.

Speaking to Goal, Botes said playing under coach Pitso Mosimane could benefit Hotto.

“I think he’s done well in the past couple of seasons in the PSL [Premier Soccer League]. So, it’s always difficult to move a big team, the so-called big teams in South Africa,” Botes is quoted as saying by Goal.

“Sundowns is a successful team, they have been competing in Africa and the main thing will be the competition for a place. Sundowns always acquired the best players in the PSL. So, I think monetary wise it will be a good move for him.

“But playing-wise, he will have to prove his quality and do well. He must work hard and prove his worth all over again. It’s not going to be easy but all I know about Pitso is that he looks for good players,” continued the former Platinum Stars striker.

“I mean Pitso is one of the best coaches in SA [South Africa] now and obviously it will be great for Hotto to work with Pitso. He’s been working with Gavin which is also up there as one of the best in the country. It’s just for him to work hard.

“Namibians, [Sydney] Plaatjies was there for a while, and although he didn’t get his chance, Ronnie spent almost eight years, close to a decade at Sundowns.

“He knows the culture and I’m sure he will advise him. Sundowns are serial winners, I mean everyone wants to play for a club like that. I trust Hotto, he’s got a good head on his shoulders and I believe it’s up to him if the move does happen.

“It’s up to him to prove himself. I have no doubt he can do it,” commented Botes.

