The lockdown series – the PSL’s top strikers

local soccer 1 hour ago

With the season on hold for the time being, Phakaaathi Premium begins a series on the top players in the Premier Soccer League in the 2019/20 season so far. We’ll start with the leading goalscorers, with a fascinating race hotting up at the top of the charts.

Jonty Mark
09 Jun 2020
02:10:59 PM
The lockdown series – the PSL's top strikers

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane,Limpopo the on 07 January 2020 © Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

PSL 2019/20 Striking Sensations Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates. Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) Gabadinho Mhango Games played (in all PSL competitions) – 22 Goals scored (in all PSL competitions) – 15 Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango is arguably the player to have benefitted most from Josef Zinnbauer’s arrival at Orlando Pirates in December. Mhango has quickly become the Buccaneers’ star man, after an inconsistent start to his Pirates career. In 2020, before the coronavirus stopped the campaign in it’s tracks, Mhango had banged in eight league goals, taking his total to 14 for the season in...

