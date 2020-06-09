Banyana skipper recalls moments leading to first World Cup  

In what is a year since their maiden appearance at the biggest football tournament, Van Wyk still cherishes the moments from their first game at the competition held in France.

“Today I sit back and think of all the memories and World Cup experiences, and even though we failed to win a single match or reach the next round, I still am proud to say that we gave our absolute best, we represented South Africa with pride and dignity,” the Banyana skipper told Safa.net.

“We put our name on the map and we showed the World that we have extraordinary talent in our country, and that we will return to play at the World’s biggest stage again one day.”

