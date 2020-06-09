Bidvest Wits accused of selling off players to fund their own sale

Mulaudzi has already paid a deposit to Bidvest, believed to be in the region of R20 million, to secure the purchase of the franchise, with a deal said to be close to completion, though Wits University, who own 40 percent of the club, still have to sign off on any agreement.

Mulaudzi recently sold his own GladAfrica Championship franchise, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), and is now moving to buy Wits, and relocate his Absa Premiership team to the Limpopo province.

Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa point blank refused to comment on the sale when contacted by Phakaaathi on Tuesday.

“No one in the Bidvest Group will comment on that,” said Madisa.

Bidvest Wits, however, Phakaaathi have been reliably informed, have begun making moves to sell off some of their top players, like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Haashim Domingo, all said to be the subject of a deal agreed with Mamelodi Sundowns.

And in an extraordinary twist, a source has told Phakaaathi that these transfers are not being done to strip Wits of assets before a sale, but to actually help Mulaudzi in his efforts to purchase the club.

Wits FC, meanwhile, also supposed to be celebrating their centenary next year, but it now appears highly likely they will not be around to do so.

Mulaudzi is a controversial businessman who last year testified at a judicial commission into the Public Investment Corporation, from who he received funding for several ventures, admitting he was also involved in a “love relationship” with PIC Board member, Sibusisiwe Zulu, while denying this had any influence on his funding.

Any deal to purchase Wits would also have to get approved by the Premier Soccer League’s executive committee, and Phakaaathi understands that no deal has yet even been put forward.

As it stands, a major stumbling block is that Mulaudzi would fail to comply with rule 14.4 of the National Soccer League handbook on club ownership.

“14.4.No person or entity may, directly or indirectly, acquire an interest or shareholding in a Member Club or a right to become a member of the League if he or it has, directly or indirectly, held an interest or shareholding in another club falling under the jurisdiction of the League in the 12 (twelve) month period preceding the transaction.”

