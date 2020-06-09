Ugandan top striker hopes for Sundowns move

Mamelodi Sundowns have been linked with Uganda’s sensational 22-year- old striker, Bayo Aziz Fahad who was in fine form for Vipers SC this season. READ: Sundowns table another offer for Motupa The striker is highly rated and has already played for the Uganda Cranes and scored four goals in nine appearances, according to a Phakaaathi source.

“We have received information that Sundowns have enquired about him. He is a top striker and can become even better at a team like Sundowns. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t get to play immediately because he has age on his side. If they get him, he is likely to be a success like Percy Tau,” said the source.

The source said Fahad’s managers are hoping for the Sundowns move to materialise but if it doesn’t, they have some options overseas. “It is something in Belgium’s second tier where he can learn and then move on to big things,” said the source.

