Dlamini set for Steenberg move after Eagles exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Milton Dlamini (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Soon after leaving Royal Eagles after the side failed to pay his salary for two months, coach Milton Dlamini could land the job at another GladAfrica Championship team, Steenberg United, Phakaaathi has been told.

Dlamini’s short stay at the Eagles was successful considering he hadn’t lost one of the three that he was in charge of before the league was stopped, but he had to leave abruptly after his salary was not paid.

“He was frustrated because he believed he could help save the club from relegation. He was working hard even while on lockdown to ensure the players had a programme to follow to keep fit. But he couldn’t survive without a salary.

“But fortunately for him his good work didn’t go unnoticed, as Steenberg made a move for him as soon as they heard he was available again. The move is imminent. Theere are just a few finer details being ironed out now,” said a source.

