Roland Putsche leaves Cape Town City

According to the club statement, the Austrian midfielder is returning home.

”Roli will be returning home to Europe, leaving a lasting legacy on the success story of Cape Town City,” read the club statement.

Putche thanked City for giving the opportunity to play for the club.

“I just want to thank every single individual beginning by the club management over to our hardworking ladies and gentlemen in the office, to all my amazing teammates and coaches I had over the years, up to our incredible fans which makes my Cape Town City family complete,” Putsche said in a statement released by the club.

Putche joined City in 2016. He helped the club win the Telkom Knockout under Eric Tinkler that same year.

He also won the MTN8 with Benni McCarthy in 2018.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.