Sundowns table another offer for Motupa

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits wins Player of the Month (December) during the Absa Premiership monthly awards press conference at PSL Headquarters. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns are forging the marketing for a striker ahead of next season.

Sundowns tried to sign former Orlando Pirates striker Gift Motupa from Bidvest Wits, however the Clever Boys were not interested in letting the striker go and accused Sundowns of speaking to the player directly without their knowledge.

According to Goal.com, the Pretoria-based side has not given up on signing the striker for next season, with coach Pitso Mosimane’s side set to table another offer to buy him.

Sundowns are looking for a striker to add to their books, with Cape Town City’s Kermit Erasmus also set to be on Sundowns’ radar.

“The interest is still there from Sundowns and it could happen before the start of next season,” the source told Goal.

 “You’d recall that the deal didn’t happen in January but it’s back on the table and the player wants to secure his future, because we are not sure of what is going on at Wits [with regard to rumours that the club could be sold],” said the source.

