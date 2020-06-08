Kgatlana recalls Banyana’s World Cup debut 

Their first game against Spain was highly anticipated by many South Africans who rallied behind the team and gave them support towards achieving what has been eluding them for many years – a spot at the global games.

Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana remember this day vividly, having scored the first-ever Banyana goal at a World Cup with a magnificent strike, only to end up losing in the end, going down 3-1 against the Spaniards.

Kgatlana dedicated that moment to all women in football in the country and says without their support none of this could have been achieved.

“On this day, a year ago in Le Havre something special happened. Many will say I scored the goal, but South Africa scored the goal, Banyana Banyana scored the goal,” Kgatlana wrote on Instagram.

“It took a lot of generations in the history of South African Women footballers to get us to that day. The sacrifices they made, the disappointments they faced, the criticism they received, the support they didn’t receive when they needed it the most,” she continued.

“Everything led to this day! Here is to all the women’s footballers who have worn their Banyana jersey with pride, the ones before us and the current ones.”

Kgatlana has played for Houston Dash in the US as well as Beijing BG Phoenix FC in China and she is now playing her football in Portugal for Benfica FC Ladies team.

