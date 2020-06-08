PSL News 8.6.2020 04:56 pm

Kgatlana recalls Banyana’s World Cup debut 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Kgatlana recalls Banyana’s World Cup debut 

Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates goal (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Today marks a year that Banyana Banyana made it to their first-ever Fifa Women’s World Cup in France, a historical moment for the South African women’s national team. 

Their first game against Spain was highly anticipated by many South Africans who rallied behind the team and gave them support towards achieving what has been eluding them for many years – a spot at the global games.

Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana remember this day vividly, having scored the first-ever Banyana goal at a World Cup with a magnificent strike, only to end up losing in the end, going down 3-1 against the Spaniards.

Kgatlana dedicated that moment to all women in football in the country and says without their support none of this could have been achieved.

“On this day, a year ago in Le Havre something special happened. Many will say I scored the goal, but South Africa scored the goal, Banyana Banyana scored the goal,” Kgatlana wrote on Instagram.

“It took a lot of generations in the history of South African Women footballers to get us to that day. The sacrifices they made, the disappointments they faced, the criticism they received, the support they didn’t receive when they needed it the most,” she continued.

“Everything led to this day! Here is to all the women’s footballers who have worn their Banyana jersey with pride, the ones before us and the current ones.”

Kgatlana has played for Houston Dash in the US as well as Beijing BG  Phoenix FC in China and she is now playing her football in Portugal for Benfica FC Ladies team.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
CONCACAF chief eyes World Cup qualifying overhaul 7.5.2020
Qatar confirms first virus cases at World Cup sites 16.4.2020
Banyana duo still waiting for prize money from sports awards 18.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Social distancing in public places still a major challenge for SA – Ramaphosa

Education SA gears up to reopen schools as Motshekga pleads for no unnecessary visits

Business News Cosatu calls for additional R1-trillion stimulus package to save jobs

Covid-19 Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, with 998 total deaths

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 