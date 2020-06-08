Top PSL club distributes food parcels to players

Some footballers have been forced to survive on very little with match bonuses drying as the league continues to be inactive.

CAPS United vice-president, Nhamo Tutisani confirmed they distributed food parcels to their players and non-playing staff to feed their families. Tutisani says they have a duty to take care of their employees as a club and they want to keep them motivated.

“Firstly, I would like to reiterate that we will thrive to make sure that players get their full salaries in time every month,” Tutisani was quoted by the Herald.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a new set of challenges on how top-flight teams are being run. The challenges haven’t spared us either. But, as a club, we will always try our best to keep our players and staff happy.

“The lockdown is challenging, especially in terms of mindset, so we have to see to it that the staff get what they need in times like these.”

