Micho gives thumbs up to Collins Mbesuma academy 

Sredojevic, who is currently the head coach of Zambia national team, believes there was a need for a such an initiative for young aspiring footballers at Zambia.

“What Mbesuma has done is like a dream come true for every player. This country really needs such a project that will help players to find a way to succeed in life,” Sredojevic was quoted by Lusaka Times.

Micho has been at the helm of the Zambian national team since early February after his spell with Zamalek was cut short from August 2019 until December of that year.

Meanwhile, Mbesuma, who has an illustrious career in South Africa, especially at Kaizer Chiefs, has also had stints with Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Highlands Park and Maccabi FC. He is now on the books of GladAfrica Championship side University of Pretoria (Tuks).

