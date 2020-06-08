Billiat is happy at Kaizer Chiefs, says agent

Khama Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni has vehemently denied that his client might return to his former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Billiat has been linked with a possible return to the Brazilians, with reports suggesting that he is not happy at Kaizer Chiefs and wants to be reunited with coach Pitso Mosimane.

Ngobeni, however, says the Zimbabwean international is committed to his contract with Amakhosi.

“If there’s any club that wants to buy Khama, they must go to Kaizer Chiefs and buy him. Khama is not free and he has never complained about Chiefs. These are just rumours, he is happy at Chiefs. If someone wants him, they can call me and I will refer them to Chiefs.

“I understand [the rumours], Khama is a big name now. I don’t remember the day when he called me and said please find me a new club,” Ngobeni is quoted as saying by IOL Sport.

“Khama will be entering the last year of his contract with Chiefs next season, but has a two-year option. Not a lot of people were happy when he moved to Chiefs and the speculation on the package and buying of cars has made things worse.

“His personal life is his personal life, but the problem about us black people is that we are born with jealousy. We have this illusion that if you are driving Lamborghini you must be arrested. His situation is like Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Even if he does nothing, they are always all over him.

“When he is injured, Pogba is not supposed to be injured. If the team loses, it is Pogba. It is the same thing with Khama (at Chiefs),” commented Ngobeni.

“Khama will always give his all if he is given an opportunity to play. He was not forced to sign with Chiefs and he is happy at Chiefs,” concluded Ngobeni.

